January 14, 2022

RTPR strengthens its Partners team with promotion of Roxana Ionescu and Cosmin Tilea
RTPR strengthens its Partners team with promotion of Roxana Ionescu and Cosmin Tilea.

Two of the most experienced lawyers in their practice areas, with a consistent track record, recognised locally and internationally and senior members of the RTPR team, Roxana Ionescu – specialised in Competition and M&A and Cosmin Tilea – specialised in Banking & Finance, were appointed (...)

