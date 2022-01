Hidroelectrica Hits RON43B Valuation at End-2021, Up 66% in Just One Year

Hidroelectrica Hits RON43B Valuation at End-2021, Up 66% in Just One Year. Hidroelectrica, Romania’s biggest power producer, saw its valuation soar by 66% in the year Romania witnessed record high energy prices, from RON25.6 billion to RON42.6 billion in December 2021, an enviable performance even for some of the companies listed on the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]