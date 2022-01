Carrefour Romania Works with 1,000 Local Producers on Fresh Products Segment

Carrefour Romania Works with 1,000 Local Producers on Fresh Products Segment. Carrefour, the third biggest player in Romania’s modern retail, with a 350-store network and overall turnover worth RON12.7 billion (EUR2.6 billion) in 2020, during the year procures fresh products from over 1,000 local producers. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]