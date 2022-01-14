ForMin Aurescu supports in Brest elements that reflect best Romania’s interests interest tailored to EU global strategy

ForMin Aurescu supports in Brest elements that reflect best Romania’s interests interest tailored to EU global strategy. Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu supported on Thursday, in Brest, France, a series of elements that would best reflect Romania’s interests, during the informal meeting on the elaboration of the Strategic Compass and the security situation in the Eastern Neighbourhood, informs a press release of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]