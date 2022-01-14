XVision gets € 1 million in a new round of funding: In 2022, it consolidates its presence in Western Europe and aims for the USA



1 million euros will be directed to hiring staff with expertise in business development, AI, software development and medical imaging Lead investor in the round: bValue The platform is operational in over 60 private hospitals and clinics and four European countries XVision, the medical platform (...)