Alexandrion Appoints Foreign Policy Expert Executive Director of International Corporate Affairs

Alexandrion Appoints Foreign Policy Expert Executive Director of International Corporate Affairs. Alexandrion Group, Romania's largest producer and distributor of spirits and wine, has appointed Nicholas S. Kass, a foreign policy expert, as Executive Director for International Corporate Affairs, a newly created position within the group to lobby governments and other policy (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]