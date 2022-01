Developer Nordis Group’s Apartment Sales Reach RON400M in 2021

Nordis Group, a developer of hotel and residential complexes, announced on Friday that apartment sales last year amounted to RON400 million and the most expensive unit was a RON2.5 million penthouse in the seaside resort of Mamaia.