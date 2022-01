Banca Transilvania Continues Acquisitions with Tiriac Leasing

Banca Transilvania Continues Acquisitions with Tiriac Leasing. Banca Transilvania, Romania's largest bank, has signed an agreement to acquire Tiriac Leasing, owned by the Tiriac Group, and the deal should be completed in the first part of this year, after review and approval by the relevant (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]