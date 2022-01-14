Policeman who fatally injured a girl on pedestrian crossing, placed under judicial control

The policeman who fatally injured a 13-year-old girl on the pedestrian crossing on Thursday was placed under judicial control by the Prosecutor's Office attached to the District 1 Court. The agent is under criminal investigation for the crime of manslaughter, and he was heard by prosecutors on