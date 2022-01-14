GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 9.884 in the past 24 hours following over 63.000 tests carried out nationwide



As many as 9,884 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours, 99 more than the previous day, with more than 63,000 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. Of the new cases, 1,047 are in reinfected patients, (...)