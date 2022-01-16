GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 7.595; 28 deaths reported in the past 24hrs

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 7.595; 28 deaths reported in the past 24hrs. A total of 7,595 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been reported in the past 24 hours and 28 deaths, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday (GCS). “According to the data available at the CNCCI level on January 16, at 10.00 am, within 24 hours, 7,595 cases of positive... The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]