January 16, 2022

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 7.595; 28 deaths reported in the past 24hrs
A total of 7,595 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been reported in the past 24 hours and 28 deaths, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday (GCS). “According to the data available at the CNCCI level on January 16, at 10.00 am, within 24 hours, 7,595 cases of positive... The (...)

Romanian pupils begin second semester of the school year 2021-2022 without the usual break between semesters The second semester of the school year 2021 – 2022 has started on Monday January 17 and ends in June. The first semester ended on January 14. From Monday, in pre-university/related schools there will be in-person instruction in all counties where the county-wide occupancy rate of COVID-19 (...)

Romcab Resumes Production Activity Romanian insolvent fiber optic cable producer Romcab Targu Mures (MCAB.RO), in judicial reorganization, said in a stock market report on Monday that its production units resumed their activity.

PSD's Ciolacu: The package of measures on electricity and gas prices is ready, it will be discussed in the coalition meeting The Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that the package of measures on electricity and gas prices is ready, and these measures will be discussed in the coalition meeting at 5.00 pm. “We have completed the package of measures, on all three components, so as to... (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 8.118 following over 34.000 tests processed nationwide in the past 24 hours A total of 8,118 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were reported in the past 24 hours, 523 fewer than the previous day, and more than 34,000 tests were processed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday. Of the new cases, 778 were recorded among re-infected patients, who (...)

One United Properties Announces Handover Of One Cotroceni Park Office Phase I One United Properties (ONE.RO), a developer of premium real estate projects in Romania, announced on Monday in a stock market report the handover of One Cotroceni Park Office Phase I, a commercial and office development located in capital (...)

Romania introduces National Reading Day Romania will mark the National Day of Reading on February 15, according to a law promulgated on January 14 by president Klaus Iohannis. On this day, museums, public libraries and educational and cultural institutions will run various activities aimed at encouraging reading. These can range (...)

Chimcomplex Borzesti Goes Public On Main Market On January 17 Chimcomplex Borzesti, a company present on the Romanian capital market since November 1996, debuted on Monday (January 17) on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the stock ticker CRC, as a result of the transfer from the AeRO (...)

 


