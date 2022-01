Banca Transilvania takes over leasing company Tiriac Leasing

Banca Transilvania takes over leasing company Tiriac Leasing. Romania’s largest financial group reached an agreement to take over the leasing company Tiriac Leasing IFN from its shareholders, pending the necessary approvals. The Board of Directors of Banca Transilvania approved, on January 14, the completion of the transaction. The contract was signed the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]