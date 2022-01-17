RO Govt. accepts Fondul Proprietatea's request to list Hidroelectrica's shares at BVB

RO Govt. accepts Fondul Proprietatea's request to list Hidroelectrica's shares at BVB. Romanian fund Fondul Proprietatea "will list at least 15% of state-owned hydropower company Hidroelectrica" in Bucharest as soon as possible, without waiting for the Government to join in, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu told Reuters. At the current valuation of RON 43 bln (EUR 8.6 bln), the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]