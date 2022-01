Romania's inflation reaches 8.2% in December

Romania's consumer prices have advanced by 0.7% in December, driven by the electricity price that increased by 3.9% and contributed nearly 0.3pp alone to the monthly inflation, according to data released by the statistics office INS. The annual inflation reached 8.2%, and the energy prices in (...)