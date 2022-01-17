AUR’s Simion says no act of violence was committed when he entered Timisoara City Hall



AUR’s Simion says no act of violence was committed when he entered Timisoara City Hall.

Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) co-chairman and MP George Simion said on Friday that no acts of violence had been committed when he entered Timisoara City Hall, noting that there was “no local policeman or other authority” to ask him anything. “What Dominic Fritz [the mayor of (...)