PM Ciuca, consultations with ARB: Government wants to start a joint entrepreneurship education programme with the banks
Jan 17, 2022
PM Ciuca, consultations with ARB: Government wants to start a joint entrepreneurship education programme with the banks.
Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday, during consultations with officials of the Romanian Association of Banks (ARB), that an inter-ministerial department for dialogue with the banks will be created at the government level under the authority of the prime minister which objectives (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]