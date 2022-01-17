EduMin Cimpeanu: Dissatisfaction of teaching staff who intend to go on strike is normal; I am convinced majority won’t abandon pupils



EduMin Cimpeanu: Dissatisfaction of teaching staff who intend to go on strike is normal; I am convinced majority won’t abandon pupils.

The Minister of Education, Sorin Ciîmpeanu, on Sunday stated that the salaries of teachers must be motivating and that the dissatisfaction of those who intend to go on strike as a result of the non-application of Law No. 153/2017 is normal. On the other hand, the Minister stated that he... The (...)