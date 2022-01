Shares of Romanian lender BRD jump 8% on special dividend proposal

Shares of Romanian lender BRD jump 8% on special dividend proposal. The shares of Romanian lender BRD-Groupe Societe Generale (BVB ticker: BRD) jumped by 8% on Friday, January 14, after the bank announced it will pay special dividends worth RON 1.68 bln (EUR 340 mln). The resulting gross dividend per share is RON 2.4164 and represents 12% of the current share (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]