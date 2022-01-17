RO Pillar II pension funds deliver 1.66% annualized real return at end of 2021

The seven mandatory private pension funds (Pillar II) delivered a weighted average return of 5.9% in 2021, which translates into a net gain of RON 4.5 bln (RON 0.9 bln) for future pensioners, the association of fund managers APAPR announced. The aggregated assets of the seven funds rose by 19% (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]