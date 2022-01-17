Romanian competition body screens sale of COS Targoviste core assets to Beltrame

Romanian competition body screens sale of COS Targoviste core assets to Beltrame. The Romanian Competition Council is screening the transaction through which Italy’s Beltrame intends to take over the functional assets belonging to the bankrupt special steels producer COS Târgovişte, daily Adevarul reported. In Romania, the Italian group Beltrame already operates through (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]