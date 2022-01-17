Visa Study: Small Businesses Optimistic, Looking to Digital Payments for Growth in New Year
Jan 17, 2022
Visa Study: Small Businesses Optimistic, Looking to Digital Payments for Growth in New Year.
The 6th edition of Visa’s Global Back to Business study finds that 73% of small businesses surveyed[1] said accepting new forms of digital payments is fundamental to growth in 2022 59% of small businesses surveyed said they already are, or plan to, use only digital payments within the next (...)
