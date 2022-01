Electroglobal Cluj 2021 Turnover Up 25% YOY

Electroglobal Cluj, a supplier of electrical solutions and equipment for industrial automation and lighting systems, controlled by Radu Ciorba jointly with Maksay Csaba, ended 2021 with 25% higher turnover, at RON138 million (EUR28 million), in line with ZF calculations based on company (...)