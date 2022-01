Rin Grand Hotel Shuts Down for Tourists, Set to be Converted into Apartments

Rin Grand Hotel Shuts Down for Tourists, Set to be Converted into Apartments. Rin Grand Hotel, the hotel of southern Bucharest, a EUR60 million investments, which stirred controversies at its launch in 2017, when the “biggest hotel of Europe” was announced, closed down for tourists and will be entirely converted into (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]