Sibiu to expand bike lane network by another 3.6 kmThe Sibiu City Hall signed the contract for the setting up of another 3.6 km of bicycle lanes connecting the city’s Ştrand and Guşteriţa neighborhoods, the institution announced. Segments of the lanes will be set up along the banks of Cibin river. The contract for the works, signed with an (...)
ASA CONS Targets EUR21-21M Turnover in 2022Turda-based precast concrete product maker ASA CONS, the builder of the MDF plant of Oarja, near Pitesti, a EUR150 million project of Turkey’s Yildiz Entegre, expects EUR21-22 million turnover in 2022, after having ended 2021 with total revenues of almost EUR24 (...)
Astra Vagoane Calatori Doubles Turnover in 2021Astra Vagoane Calatori, one of the biggest players on the local rolling stock market, controlled by Valer Blidar, in 2021 doubled its turnover and for 2022 expects it to at least stay at last year’s level.