RO health minister: Extending use of Covid-19 pass no longer urgent

RO health minister: Extending use of Covid-19 pass no longer urgent. The ‘green’ Covid-19 pass for the workplace is no longer urgent as the fifth wave the country is experiencing could end in a few weeks, health minister Alexandru Rafila told television station Digi24. “I no longer see the urgency of the pass because any legislative initiative […] requires a time (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]