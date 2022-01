Song of the day: Zdob și Zdub & Frații Advahov - Trenulețul

Song of the day: Zdob și Zdub & Frații Advahov - Trenulețul. Moldovan band Zdob și Zdub has collaborated with Frații Advahov (the Advahov Brothers) for a new song and video that gathered almost 1.3 million views on YouTube in about a month. The song is part of a new album, Bestiarium, to be launched this year. Mixing the folk style of Frații Advahov with (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]