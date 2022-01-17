Romanian pupils begin second semester of the school year 2021-2022 without the usual break between semesters



Romanian pupils begin second semester of the school year 2021-2022 without the usual break between semesters.

The second semester of the school year 2021 – 2022 has started on Monday January 17 and ends in June. The first semester ended on January 14. From Monday, in pre-university/related schools there will be in-person instruction in all counties where the county-wide occupancy rate of COVID-19 (...)