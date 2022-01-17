GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 8.118 following over 34.000 tests processed nationwide in the past 24 hours

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 8.118 following over 34.000 tests processed nationwide in the past 24 hours. A total of 8,118 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were reported in the past 24 hours, 523 fewer than the previous day, and more than 34,000 tests were processed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday. Of the new cases, 778 were recorded among re-infected patients, who