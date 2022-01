InnovX-BCR Accelerator Selects Seven Startups From Four Countries For Promotion To Potential Investors

InnovX-BCR Accelerator Selects Seven Startups From Four Countries For Promotion To Potential Investors. InnovX-BCR, the technology business accelerator program, has selected seven companies from Romania, Moldova, Spain and Slovakia out of eleven startups that entered the bootcamp between November 1, and December 16, 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]