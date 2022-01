Autoliv Invests RON165M in Expanding Production in Lugoj

Autoliv Invests RON165M in Expanding Production in Lugoj. Automotive safety systems manufacturer Autoliv approved the start of a RON165 million (approximately EUR55 million) investment in its Lugoj plant in Romania in 2021, where 300 new jobs will be created.