 
Romaniapress.com

January 18, 2022

Politicians, COVID and corporationsâ€™ greed dominate households inflation narrative
Jan 18, 2022

Politicians, COVID and corporationsâ€™ greed dominate households inflation narrative.

Macro commentary by eToro analyst for Romania, Bogdan Maioreanu Romanian yearly inflation surged in December 2021 to 8.19% the highest value since 2005. But Romania is not alone, with Poland showing an annual inflation of 8.6%, United States 7%, and Germany 5.3%. While in Europe, the main (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian Govt. invites local administration to initiate projects under Resilience Facility from April Romanian development minister Cseke Attila told a press conference on Tuesday, January 18, that the Ministry of Development will launch calls for projects funded by the National Recovery and Resilience Program (PNRR) in April. "Funding [under the Resilience facility] covers 100% of the (...)

Minister: would-be directive on MNE taxation is a priority for Romania "Romania supports all measures to combat fiscal planning. We believe that this project [for minimum effective taxation of profits of Multinational Enterprises] will help ensure fair competition in the EU internal market. The adoption and implementation of the directive is a priority for Romania (...)

Market regulator agrees to double price of district heating in Bucharest Romanian market regulator ANRE approved the request for doubling the price charged by the municipal heating producer Termoenergetica for the heating delivered by the state-owned company Elcen and distributed to households of Bucharest. The end-user price was set at RON 980 per Gcal - double (...)

Romania's tax collection agency drafts bill on windfall revenue tax of energy producers Romania's tax collection agency ANAF drafted and published for public consultations a bill for the levy of an 80% tax on the revenues generated by the power products in excess of RON 450 (EUR 90) per MWh. The average price of electricity on the spot market in December, when 40% of the (...)

Delivery Platform Bringo Sees Double-Digit Growth in 2021 Bringo Magazin, which operates the Bringo delivery platform, posted almost EUR10 million (RON47 million) revenue in 2020 (the last year with publicly available data).

Romania Antitrust Body Clears Deal Whereby Poland's Unilink Becomes Holder In Safety Broker Romaniaâ€™s Competition Council said it was looking into a transaction whereby Poland's Unilink had joined the shareholding structure of Safety Broker in December 2021, the main insurance broker on the Romanian market.

Vlad Stanislav Appointed Managing Director Of Tà©tris Romania Real estate consulting firm JLL has announced a new addition to the local team of TÃ©tris Romania by recruiting Vlad Stanislav as Managing Director.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |