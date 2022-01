Romania, Biggest Wheat Exporter at Black Sea and in EU

Romania, Biggest Wheat Exporter at Black Sea and in EU. Romania exported 4 million tons of wheat of the 2021 harvest, namely over 35%, by late December 2021, thus ranking first among wheat exporters in the Black Sea area and in the EU, according to Cezar Gheorghe, grain trade expert analyst at Romanian Farmers’ (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]