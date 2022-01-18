Filip & Company assists Èširiac Group in the sale of their financial leasing to Banca Transilvania
Jan 18, 2022
Filip & Company assists Èširiac Group in the sale of their financial leasing to Banca Transilvania.
Filip & Company assists Èširiac Group in the sale of Tiriac Leasing to Banca Transilvania. The transaction signed on Friday, 14 January, is still subject to certain terms and conditions as well to a clearance from the Romanian Competition Council. â€œTransactions keep happening in such good (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]