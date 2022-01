Restart Energy signs the connection contract for the 50 MW solar project from Sărmășag, Sălaj county

Restart Energy signs the connection contract for the 50 MW solar project from Sărmășag, Sălaj county. The project represents an investment worth 40 million euro Annual energy production of 60 million KWh – necessary for 40.000 households New jobs: 150 during the construction, 15 permanent, during operations The solar park may start to generate energy in the first semester of 2022 Target 2022: (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]