Restart Energy signs the connection contract for the 50 MW solar project from SÄƒrmÄƒÈ™ag, SÄƒlaj county. The project represents an investment worth 40 million euro Annual energy production of 60 million KWh â€" necessary for 40.000 households New jobs: 150 during the construction, 15 permanent, during operations The solar park may start to generate energy in the first semester of 2022