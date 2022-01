Astra Vagoane Calatori Doubles Turnover in 2021

Astra Vagoane Calatori Doubles Turnover in 2021. Astra Vagoane Calatori, one of the biggest players on the local rolling stock market, controlled by Valer Blidar, in 2021 doubled its turnover and for 2022 expects it to at least stay at last year’s level. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]