Gopo 2022: Romanian film awards open registrations for documentaries, shorts

Gopo 2022: Romanian film awards open registrations for documentaries, shorts. The Gopo Awards have opened the registrations for the documentary and shorts categories of this year’s edition, scheduled to take place in April. The deadline for registrations is February 4, and the nominees will be announced in March. A total of 24 features, fiction and documentaries, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]