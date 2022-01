Practic SA Sells Land In Bucharest, Collects EUR4M As Advance Payment

Practic SA (PRBU.RO), one of the largest owners of street-level retail space in Bucharest, held by Radu Dimofte, has sold a plot of land located on Primaverii Boulevard in Bucharest, for which it collected RON19.7 million (EUR4 million) as advance