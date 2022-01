Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count jumps to three-month high

Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count jumps to three-month high. Romania recorded 16,760 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily count since October 26, when 16,765 cases were reported. Last Tuesday, January 11, 8,861 cases were recorded, while yesterday, January 17, 8,118 cases. The country recorded its highest daily count to date on October (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]