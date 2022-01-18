GCS: Romaniaâ€™s COVID-19 daily case count doubles to 16.760 compared to the previous day, following over 88.000 tests nationwide in the past 24 hours



GCS: Romaniaâ€™s COVID-19 daily case count doubles to 16.760 compared to the previous day, following over 88.000 tests nationwide in the past 24 hours.

As many as 16,760 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, double the previous reporting, following over 88,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on (...)