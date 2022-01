Agroland Business System Raises RON14.7M From Investors; Completes Share Capital Increase

Agroland Business System Raises RON14.7M From Investors; Completes Share Capital Increase. Agroland Business Systems (AAB.RO), the most extensive farming store chain in Romania held by businessman Horia Cardos, has attracted RON14.7 million from investors and finalized the share capital increase operation. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]