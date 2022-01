Ciolacu: Romanians’ gas and electricity bills to decrease as a result of PSD measures

Ciolacu: Romanians’ gas and electricity bills to decrease as a result of PSD measures. Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu maintains that the Romanians’ electricity and natural gas bills will decrease as a result of the proposals made by the Social Democrats in this regard and agreed in the governing coalition. “The Romanians’ bills will decrease immediately (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]