Romania Antitrust Body Clears Deal Whereby Poland’s Unilink Becomes Holder In Safety Broker. Romania’s Competition Council said it was looking into a transaction whereby Poland's Unilink had joined the shareholding structure of Safety Broker in December 2021, the main insurance broker on the Romanian market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]