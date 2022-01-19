Market regulator agrees to double price of district heating in Bucharest

Market regulator agrees to double price of district heating in Bucharest. Romanian market regulator ANRE approved the request for doubling the price charged by the municipal heating producer Termoenergetica for the heating delivered by the state-owned company Elcen and distributed to households of Bucharest. The end-user price was set at RON 980 per Gcal - double (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]