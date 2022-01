Romanian PM accused of plagiarism

Romanian PM accused of plagiarism. Romania's prime minister Nicolae Ciuca is accused of plagiarism by journalist Emilia Sercanu, who claims in a PressOne article that at least 42 pages of his PhD thesis includes plagiarized content. The PhD title helped PM Ciuca be promoted faster and without having to sit for an exam, Emilia (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]