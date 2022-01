Dacia was third best-sold brand in Europe’s retail market last year

The sales of Romanian car producer Dacia grew by 3.1% in 2021 to 537,095, in a market tainted by the pandemic and the electronic component crisis, the company announced in a press release. Dacia is committed to retaining its high loyalty rates in 2022 with the expansion of the product line-up (...)