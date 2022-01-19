Romanian construction materials group Soceram pours EUR 30 mln in new factory

Romanian construction materials group Soceram pours EUR 30 mln in new factory. Romanian construction materials producer Soceram announced that it is expanding its production base with a new factory in Gorj county, where it wants to produce autoclaved concrete blocks (BCA). The investment is estimated at EUR 30 mln. "The main investment project [in 2022] is a new BCA (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]