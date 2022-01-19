Major Romanian contractor for energy projects Romelectro files for insolvency

Romelectro, the company that designed a large part of Romania's energy system during the communist regime and carried out projects abroad, mostly in the Middle East, is asking for insolvency. This happens precisely when the country needs the most engineering companies able to develop major