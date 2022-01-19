Faced with accusations of plagiarism, PM Ciuca asks ethics committee of the National Defence University to analyze his PhD thesis. President Iohannis: A correct and necessary decision



Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca asks for the analysis of his PhD thesis, which he presented in 2003, entitled “The Dimension of the Romanian Army’s Engagement in Multinational Joint Operations,” by the ethics committee of the National Defence University (UNAp), an institution organizing doctoral (...)