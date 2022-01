IKEA Supplier Sortilemn Gherla Posts 17% Higher Turnover in 2021 YOY

IKEA Supplier Sortilemn Gherla Posts 17% Higher Turnover in 2021 YOY. Sortilemn Gherla, a major local supplier for IKEA group, controlled by Austrian Michael Brandhuver, in 2021 generated EUR37.2 million turnover, up 17% year-on-year, in line with company data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]