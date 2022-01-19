January 19, 2022
Soceram Invests EUR30M in New ACC Plant in Gorj
Jan 19, 2022
Romanian building materials producer Soceram is adding a new production unit to its portfolio.
Romania Taps International Markets With 5 and 10-Year Bonds
Romania's finance ministry on Wednesday tapped international markets with two US dollar-denominated bond issues, maturing in five and ten years, respectively.
C&W Echinox: Romania, Poland, Slovakia See Increase In Volume Of Real Estate Deals In 2021
Romania, Poland and Slovakia are countries in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) which reported an increase in the volume of transactions with real estate assets, according to data from real estate consulting company Cushman & Wakefield (...)
National Program for Combating Cancer launched in an event attended by president Klaus Iohannis: This plan relies on an integrated, ambitious approach tied to European efforts to reduce cancer occurrence
President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Wednesday, that the National Plan to combat cancer sets “realistic and measurable objectives”, defines a standardized path for the patient and places emphasis on encouraging and financing additional medical investigations. “This year we will mark for the first (...)
Sphera Groups Opens Pizza Hut Restaurant In Bucharest, KFC Unit In Calarasi
Sphera Group (SFG.RO), owner of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell franchises in Romania, Sphera Franchise Group (SFG), is expanding its local chain by opening two new restaurants, a Pizza Hut unit in capital Bucharest and a KFC unit in Calarasi, (...)
Fondul Proprietatea Launches Bookbuilding Offering for 3% in OMV Petrom
Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) an issuer listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Wednesday announced it would launch an accelerated bookbuilding offering of 1.7 billion ordinary shares held in OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), worth about RON800 million at the current trading (...)
Government to reintroduce furlough and new social protection measures for employees. December 2, 2022 declared work-free day
The government will approve the granting of an indemnity for the persons whose employment contracts were suspended by the employer during the state of alert imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca informed on Wednesday. “At the government meeting, we will adopt an (...)
Bucharest Stock Exchange report: Romanian capital market recorded in 2021 multiple all-time highs on different levels
The Romanian capital market recorded in 2021 the best year in history and set a series of new records at the level of several development indicators, according to a report to Agerpres of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). “We are in a very good moment for the capital market, which... The post (...)
